Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,743,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.