Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC Takes Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,907,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,479,000. IQIYI accounts for about 100.0% of Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of IQIYI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

