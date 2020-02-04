Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $76,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $237,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

