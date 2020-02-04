Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post $130.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $133.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $60.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $391.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $514.57 million, with estimates ranging from $491.16 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,419,406. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,973.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

