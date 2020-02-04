Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of MO opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

