Amarillo National Bank Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

