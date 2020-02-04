Amarillo National Bank Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

