Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $14,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KBR by 132.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

