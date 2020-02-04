Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.81 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $3,763,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

