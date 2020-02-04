Analysts Expect Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 70.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after buying an additional 137,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

