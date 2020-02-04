Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.31 Million

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce $691.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.90 million and the lowest is $681.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Insiders sold a total of 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

