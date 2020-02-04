Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

APDN opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

APDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

