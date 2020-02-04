ARC Resources (AETUF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.10.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.