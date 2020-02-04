ARC Resources (ARX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ARC Resources to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.70.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

