ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. State Street Corp grew its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,574,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $288.16 on Tuesday. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $175.57 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.