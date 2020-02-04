Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.43.

AZPN opened at $118.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $96.25 and a one year high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

