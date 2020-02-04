Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.38).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,623.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,415.59. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57).

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

