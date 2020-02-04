Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

