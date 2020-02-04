Bailard Inc. Acquires 11,775 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after acquiring an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.