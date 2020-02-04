Bailard Inc. Acquires 17,902 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.