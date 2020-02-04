Bailard Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 188,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.