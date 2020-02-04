Bailard Inc. Acquires 7,192 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

