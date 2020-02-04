Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Allstate by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.