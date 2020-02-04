Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $209.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $199.40. Linde PLC has a one year low of $159.08 and a one year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

