Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

