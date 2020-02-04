Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

