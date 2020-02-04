Bailard Inc. Buys 8,004 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $931,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

