Bailard Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $134.27 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

