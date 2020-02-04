Bailard Inc. Has $63.38 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $63,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.30 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

