Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.15. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

