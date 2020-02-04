Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,723 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $248.06 and a 12 month high of $358.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

