Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

