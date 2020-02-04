Bailard Inc. Purchases 4,685 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

NYSE:PNC opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

