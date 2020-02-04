Bailard Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $28,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VGT stock opened at $257.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

