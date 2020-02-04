Bailard Inc. Sells 479 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

