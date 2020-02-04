Bailard Inc. Sells 7,582 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,526,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $163.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.