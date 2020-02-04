Bailard Inc. Sells 8,085 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned 1.58% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

