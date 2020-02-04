Bailard Inc. Sells 97,000 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,420 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 452.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 276,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 226,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SEA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

