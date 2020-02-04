Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

