Bank Hapoalim BM Has $772,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

