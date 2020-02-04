Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Splunk were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Splunk by 26.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $161.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

