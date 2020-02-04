Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

