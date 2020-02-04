Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after buying an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $187.24. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. TH Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

