Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $549,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.