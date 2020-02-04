Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 11,451 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $6,232,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

