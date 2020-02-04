Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $120,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $46.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.