Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 4.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $227.31 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.