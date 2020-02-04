Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,470 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,474 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.11% of Mellanox Technologies worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

MLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

