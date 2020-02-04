Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 405 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $35,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVDA stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.