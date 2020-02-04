Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $247.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.